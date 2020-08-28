$604.39 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) will report $604.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $601.40 million and the highest is $610.16 million. Match Group reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.68.

MTCH stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Match Group has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.93, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.63.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $8,037,789.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $5,831,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at $6,985,304.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 616,541 shares of company stock worth $62,318,273. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 68.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

