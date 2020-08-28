650 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded up $20.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $525.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,384,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,662,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $439.88 and its 200-day moving average is $336.04. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.25 and a fifty-two week high of $525.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.54.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,691,478. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $4,809,110.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,514,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,723 shares of company stock worth $147,178,586. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

