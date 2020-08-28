$67.02 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) will post $67.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.79 million to $70.80 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $60.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $276.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.24 million to $284.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $372.03 million, with estimates ranging from $359.81 million to $396.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

NASDAQ:GH traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.14. 560,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,627. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average of $80.65. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.70 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $235,428.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $349,379.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $943,144.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,168.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,032,720 shares of company stock worth $751,382,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 51.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,771 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 28.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,586,000 after purchasing an additional 737,024 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 1,178,373.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,205,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,174,000 after purchasing an additional 161,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 91.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

