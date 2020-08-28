68,158 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,338. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.