$769.75 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) will post sales of $769.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $839.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $700.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $618.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.20 million.

COOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 927.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 581,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,696. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

