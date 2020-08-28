$92.30 Million in Sales Expected for Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) to report $92.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.20 million and the lowest is $88.70 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $81.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $358.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $346.40 million to $372.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $394.94 million, with estimates ranging from $368.30 million to $417.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 93.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 10.1% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 10.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASA stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,552. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $394.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.16. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $8.03.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

