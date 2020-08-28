Aave Price Hits $0.76 on Exchanges (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, Aave has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a market capitalization of $991.66 million and $219.04 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00006724 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Kyber Network, HitBTC and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00041980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $611.29 or 0.05388387 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00031540 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00048501 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

LEND is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, BiteBTC, Alterdice, Binance, Gate.io, Bibox, HitBTC and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars.

