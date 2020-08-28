ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in ABB were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the first quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 1,252.0% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

ABB stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.63. 1,331,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.19. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.12.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. ABB had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

