Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.79. The stock had a trading volume of 17,183,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,619,442. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $114.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average is $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.53.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

