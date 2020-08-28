Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,348 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.7% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,110,260,000 after buying an additional 3,395,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after buying an additional 528,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after buying an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.53.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.79. 17,183,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,619,442. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

