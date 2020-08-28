Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ABT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Shares of ABT traded up $8.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,749,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,558,397. The company has a market cap of $181.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.08. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $114.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

