AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,338,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 691,361.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,825,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,224,000 after buying an additional 1,825,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.87.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $94.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,932,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,165,572. The firm has a market cap of $166.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.58. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

