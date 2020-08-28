Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

AXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 308,027 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 422,874 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 400,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,277,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 236,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXAS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 7,647,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,555,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21. The company has a market cap of $34.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 3.38.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

