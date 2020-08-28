Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Receives $2.72 Average PT from Brokerages

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACST shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Aegis dropped their target price on Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 1,862.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 77,179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 166.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 123,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.71. 2,569,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,026. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

