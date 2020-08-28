Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 0.6% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.87. 1,295,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,934. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.94 and a 200-day moving average of $197.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.96.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

