Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) were up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.92 and last traded at $88.48. Approximately 309,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 544,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins purchased 32,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,750.00. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

