Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) will announce sales of $1.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $1.88 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $980,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 million to $7.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.54 million, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $7.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 1,827.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 95,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 90,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACRS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 271,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,702. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $102.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

