Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Trading Up 6.3%

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s share price was up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 271,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 637,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $102.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,827.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 26,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

