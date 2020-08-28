Adelphoi Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Adelphoi has a market cap of $197,719.42 and $340.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

