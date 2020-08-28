Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,538 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.0% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.81% of Adobe worth $3,775,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 6,598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after buying an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after buying an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $362,794,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Adobe by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $806,703,000 after buying an additional 765,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Adobe by 829.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 615,528 shares of the software company’s stock worth $195,886,000 after buying an additional 549,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $270,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,411 shares of company stock worth $44,327,655. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $18.17 on Thursday, reaching $510.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,630,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,271. The company has a market cap of $244.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $450.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.18. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $533.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

