ADT (NYSE:ADT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADT. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ADT from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $8.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

NYSE ADT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 60,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,954,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.27. ADT has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $17.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.34). ADT had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADT will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ADT by 111.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,169,037 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,181 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in ADT by 64.4% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 4,026,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $32,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,546 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in ADT in the first quarter worth $8,621,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ADT by 4,120.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,762 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in ADT in the first quarter worth $3,389,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

