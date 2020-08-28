Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is a waste management company. It offers waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services for residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company serves primarily in United States. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is based in Ponte Vedra, FL. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ADSW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Disposal Services from $33.00 to $30.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

ADSW traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 68,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,994. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a PEG ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Advanced Disposal Services has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $33.15.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.99 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 4.90%. Research analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,753,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,241,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,915 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,827,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,349,000 after purchasing an additional 116,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 44.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,731,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 242.6% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 3,426,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,377,000 after buying an additional 2,426,137 shares during the period.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

