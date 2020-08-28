Aeon (AEON) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00004808 BTC on exchanges. Aeon has a market capitalization of $8.62 million and approximately $11,325.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeon has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00786136 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 84.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003206 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000658 BTC.

About Aeon

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

