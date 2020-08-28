AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Stock Holdings Increased by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,779 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AES by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AES by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in AES by 31.0% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AES by 1.8% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in AES by 19.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AES news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $6,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AES traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.90. 4,755,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861,847. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AES. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

