Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Afya in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Banco Santander cut Afya to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered Afya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Afya from $33.00 to $24.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Shares of Afya stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,437. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Afya has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. Afya had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 23.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Afya will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 364.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

