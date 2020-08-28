Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.14

Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and traded as high as $30.21. Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund shares last traded at $30.09, with a volume of 16,957 shares changing hands.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 6.37% of Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

