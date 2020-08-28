AI Doctor (AIDOC) Trading Up 15.5% This Week

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. One AI Doctor token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including BtcTrade.im, BitForex, Bit-Z and BCEX. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $182,187.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00042034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.20 or 0.05461225 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00033024 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BCEX, BitForex, BtcTrade.im, Bit-Z, Bibox, OKEx, CoinBene and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

