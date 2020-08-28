Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Shares Up 5.1%

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.60. 1,810,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,390,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIMT. Cowen began coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $835.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,202,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after purchasing an additional 65,198 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,531,000 after purchasing an additional 767,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 183,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 466,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 982,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 257,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

