Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.45. 161,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,120. The company has a market cap of $411.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.89. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 722.91% and a negative return on equity of 82.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

