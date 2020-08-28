Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Holdings Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,385,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,523,756 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 6.20% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $231,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,619,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,649,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,987,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,036 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,293,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,818 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,687,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,416,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $48.10.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.