Algorand Price Tops $0.54 (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $413.14 million and $164.77 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00004642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Hotbit and CoinEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00131723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.91 or 0.01655776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00200117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00158759 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,817,007 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.