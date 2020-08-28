Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $70,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,480,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,010,572,000 after acquiring an additional 503,122 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,549,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,922,654,000 after acquiring an additional 285,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,733,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,476,453,000 after acquiring an additional 675,426 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. National Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.99.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $7.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $284.17. 14,517,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,806,596. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.20. The company has a market cap of $727.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $161.68 and a fifty-two week high of $292.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

