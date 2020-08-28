Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $65.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLK. BidaskClub raised Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Guy P. Nohra sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $581,669.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,752.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 182.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

ALLK stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.28. The company had a trading volume of 174,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,186. Allakos has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Research analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

