Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Fouch acquired 46,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $185,735.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,735.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 18.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,402,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 846,668 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 147.3% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 395,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 235,780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 883.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 252,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

ARLP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 275,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,692. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $426.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.52. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

