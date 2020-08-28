Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $801.00

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $801.00 and traded as high as $812.44. Alliance Trust shares last traded at $812.00, with a volume of 111,417 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 801.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 733.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.18%.

In other news, insider Christopher Samuel bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 806 ($10.53) per share, for a total transaction of £443.30 ($579.25).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

