AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,763,000 after buying an additional 334,010 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $2,845,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 293,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 111,450 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth about $1,289,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,219,000. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.54. 265,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,437. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $871.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 96.83%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.