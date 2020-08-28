AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Cap Tops $315,205.71

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 44.6% against the dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $315,205.71 and $291.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 200.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

