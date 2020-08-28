AllSafe Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $371.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $293,736.97 and approximately $371.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 33% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 83% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

