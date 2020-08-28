Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340,937 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.55% of Alphabet worth $5,262,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $18.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,634.33. 1,860,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,659.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,524.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,386.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.