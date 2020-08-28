Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.1% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $10.91 on Friday, hitting $1,639.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1,115.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,652.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,524.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,385.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

