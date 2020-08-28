Altman Advisors Inc. Acquires 108 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Facebook by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,566 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6,224.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $521,859,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Cfra lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

FB stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.66. 17,107,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,886,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.74. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total value of $44,802.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $801,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $478,866.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,817.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,289 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,060. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

