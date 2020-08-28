Altman Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,082 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for about 1.8% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $19,054,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,830,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,300,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,761,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,119,697,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,578,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $424,938,000 after acquiring an additional 36,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after acquiring an additional 102,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock traded down $8.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $418.95. The stock had a trading volume of 501,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,172. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.51. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.28 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.58.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $377.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.95.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total value of $256,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.57, for a total value of $2,259,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,419 shares of company stock worth $22,802,045. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

