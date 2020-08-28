Altman Advisors Inc. Acquires 214 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 220.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 828.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,880,000 after buying an additional 68,385 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,387,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $4,053,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE:TDOC traded down $7.20 on Friday, hitting $208.57. 3,266,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.48 and a beta of 0.52. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $55.94 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.78.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $7,378,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,503,726.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $96,036.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,561.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,717 shares of company stock valued at $36,994,032 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.59.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.