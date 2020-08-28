Altman Advisors Inc. Acquires 480 Shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Petmed Express worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Petmed Express by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,991,000 after purchasing an additional 66,380 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Petmed Express by 707.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 425,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 373,057 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Petmed Express by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 286,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Petmed Express by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 137,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Petmed Express by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 316,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Petmed Express stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 621,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. Petmed Express Inc has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $42.88.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.96 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

In related news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,760,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PETS shares. BidaskClub raised Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Petmed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

