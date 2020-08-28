Altman Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for approximately 2.1% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 57.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,098,000 after acquiring an additional 22,510 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at $5,523,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.23. 290,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,724. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.51.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $197,693.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,409.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $396,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,296 shares in the company, valued at $13,861,731.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,809 shares of company stock worth $4,612,301. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

