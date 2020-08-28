Altman Advisors Inc. Buys 238 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,347.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 138,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 128,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 175.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.75. 1,527,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,044. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $131.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.17.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.