Altman Advisors Inc. Has $972,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Altman Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after acquiring an additional 52,597 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, AXA raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 9,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $13.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,554,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,728. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $342.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. BidaskClub cut Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.69.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Also, Director Sally E. Blount bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.