Altman Advisors Inc. Has $996,000 Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 190.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $4,050,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,248 shares of company stock worth $17,366,475. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.29. 1,035,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.29.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. Analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Zacks Investment Research cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.94.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

