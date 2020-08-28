Altman Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LH traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.41. 1,105,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $206.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.75.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at $788,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LH. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

