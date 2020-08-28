Altman Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Peloton accounts for 1.7% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Peloton were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after buying an additional 1,787,516 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 12,766.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 30,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,329,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. Peloton has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $77.46.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $2,002,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,798 in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Peloton from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.19.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

